Medical episode delays Australian Open semifinal. Djokovic rallies to force a fourth set

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner was delayed in the third set while a spectator received medical help. Djokovic had lost the first two sets and was serving at 5-5 when play was interrupted. Djokovic held serve in that game and then saved a match point in the tiebreaker before forcing the semifinal to a fourth set.

