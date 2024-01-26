Medical episode delays Australian Open semifinal before Sinner ends Djokovic’s run

By The Associated Press
A spectator is assisted from Rod Laver Arena by medical staff during the semifinal between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Louise Delmotte]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner was delayed in the third set while a spectator received medical help. Djokovic lost the first two sets and was serving at 5-5 when play was interrupted. Djokovic held serve in that game and then saved a match point in the tiebreaker before forcing the semifinal to a fourth set. Sinner broke early in the fourth and won 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to reach his first Grand Slam final. It ended 10-time champion Djokovic’s unbeaten streak in semifinals in Australia.

