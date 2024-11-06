Medical emergency overshadows Bayern’s win in Champions League as fans refrain from singing

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich fans chose not to sing or chant during their team’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League out of respect for the victim of a medical emergency in the stands. The atmosphere in Bayern’s stadium was noticeably muted some minutes after kickoff when it became apparent there was an incident requiring the attention of paramedics and police officers. The Bayern supporters’ group Club Nr. 12 said its members would “not be supporting as usual today because of an emergency medical intervention. Life comes before sport.”

