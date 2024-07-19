Media picks Georgia as overwhelming SEC favorite, followed by newcomer Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia is the heavy favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title and is picked to face league newcomer Texas in the championship game. The Bulldogs received 165 votes to win the SEC title among reporters covering league media days in Dallas. Texas got 27 votes and Alabama 12. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the now 16-team league, it will be the SEC’s first season without divisions since 1991. The SEC Championship Game will include the two teams with the best overall league winning percentages. Georgia had six players picked as preseason first-team All-SEC, including quarterback Carson Beck.

