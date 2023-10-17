Media picks defending national champ LSU to win SEC; Reese as player of year

By The Associated Press
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey celebrates after an NCAA college Women's Final Four semifinal basketball game against Virginia Tech, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending national champion and top-ranked LSU is the preseason favorite to win the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball championship with Angel Reese picked as player of the year. The SEC released the results of voting by a panel of league and national media members on Tuesday. LSU is followed in the voting by No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Mississippi and No. 25 Mississippi State. Reese is joined on the first-team preseason All-SEC by teammates Flau’jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith, along with South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson.

