Media picks Alabama to win SEC championship, guard Mark Sears is preseason player of year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship, led by preseason player of the year Mark Sears. The Crimson Tide, ranked second in the AP’s preseason Top 25, are coming off the program’s first Final Four run. The SEC released preseason All-SEC teams and predictions from league and national media. Alabama led the way, followed by No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 21 Florida. The preseason first-team All-SEC picks are Sears, Auburn’s Johni Broome, Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr., Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler and Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.