Mealer hits go-ahead homer as Tennessee rallies past Alabama 3-2 in Knoxville Super Regional opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Laura Mealer hit a two-out, two-run homer to cap a three-run fifth inning and No. 3 seed Tennessee rallied to beat 14th-seeded Alabama 3-2 in the opener of the Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (44-10) can finish off a sweep of Alabama (36-18) on Saturday in the second game of the best-of-three series. An Alabama victory would force a deciding game on Sunday. The Volunteers are aiming for their second straight appearance in the Women’s College World Series and their ninth overall. The Crimson Tide have played in 18 of 19 super regionals since the current format was adopted in 2005, winning 12 of them.

