McVey’s first goal of the season helps D.C. United to 1-1 tie with Fire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christopher McVey scored his first goal of the season for D.C. United in a 1-1 tie with the Chicago Fire. Mateusz Klich chipped a free kick from near midfield into the area, where Steven Birnbaum flicked a header toward the goal and McVey finished with a one-touch shot from the top of the 6-yard box to make it 1-0 in the 20th minute. Andrew Gutman, on the left side, played a cross to the top of the penalty area where Acosta tapped a one-touch pass to Hugo Cuypers, who immediately tapped it back to Acosta, who slipped a roller inside the post to make it 1-1 in the 53rd minute. The Fire (2-8-5) snapped a four-game losing streak but are winless in eight straight.

