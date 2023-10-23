McVay, Rams still searching for consistency after struggling in fourth quarter vs. Steelers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had a 17-10 lead going into the fourth quarter but couldn’t make it stand as the Pittsburgh Steelers scored two touchdowns to rally for a 24-17 victory. Los Angeles held Pittsburgh to six first downs in the first three quarters but allowed 11 in the fourth. The Steelers also converted three of their five third-down plays and came through on a pivotal fourth-down play before the two-minute warning. quarterback Kenny Pickett got a generous spot on fourth-and-1 sneak at the Rams 39-yard line. Pickett completed all seven of his passes for 138 yards in the fourth quarter after going 10 of 18 for 92 yards in the first three.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.