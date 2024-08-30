McTominay joined Man United at age 5 and leaving for Napoli 22 years later

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Midfielder Scott McTominay has transferred to Napoli in a 30 million euros ($33 million) deadline deal. He is one of United’s most successful academy graduates with 253 appearances over seven years in the first team and 29 goals. United coach Erik ten Hag expressed dismay over English Premier League rules that he says encourage the sale of homegrown players. McTominay will play under Antonio Conte at Napoli. Conte was instrumental in signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on Thursday.

