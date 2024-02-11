McTominay grabs late winner for Man United in 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in Premier League

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth straight Premier League game and Scott McTominay headed home a late winner as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 2-1 to ignite its Champions League qualification hopes. Only five points separates United in sixth and Villa in fifth after McTominay met Diogo Dalot’s cross with a powerful header in the 86th minute to seal a third straight league victory for the visitors. Hojlund steered in a close-range finish in the 17th minute off Harry Maguire’s downward header at a corner to put United in front at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz equalized in the 67th. Villa would have jumped to fourth place and moved 11 points clear of United with a win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.