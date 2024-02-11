McTominay grabs late winner for Man United in 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth straight Premier League game and Scott McTominay headed home a late winner as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 2-1 to ignite its Champions League qualification hopes. Only five points separates United in sixth and Villa in fifth after McTominay met Diogo Dalot’s cross with a powerful header in the 86th minute to seal a third straight league victory for the visitors. Hojlund steered in a close-range finish in the 17th minute off Harry Maguire’s downward header at a corner to put United in front at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz equalized in the 67th. Villa would have jumped to fourth place and moved 11 points clear of United with a win.

