McTominay goal gives Serie A leader Napoli win over Torino as Lazio loses ground

MILAN (AP) — Napoli ground out a 1-0 win at Torino to ensure it will end the weekend still top of a tight Serie A table, while at least one of its opponents dropped points. Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the match in the first half and Napoli opened up a bit of distance between one of its closest rivals as Lazio lost 3-1 at relegation-threatened Parma. Lazio stayed on 28 points along with Atalanta, Inter Milan and Fiorentina. Napoli moved onto 32. The other three teams will have a chance to trim the gap as Fiorentina hosts Inter later and Atalanta visits Roma on Monday.

