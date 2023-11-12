McQuaide, Spears and Guggenheim help Nicholls cruise to 37-24 victory over Lamar

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw three touchdown passes, Jaylon Spears and Collin Guggenheim each ran for more than 100 yards and Nicholls beat Lamar 37-24. McQuaide completed 9 of 17 passes for 106 yards that included a 29-yard touchdown pass to Spears, his longest of the game. Spears ran for 177 yards on 16 carries and had also had scoring runs from 69 and 14 yards. Guggenheim carried the ball 13 times for 113 yards for Nicholls. Nicholls remains alone atop the conference standings. Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions for Lamar.

