McPherson scores 22, No. 14 Tar Heels defeat BC 73-55

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kayla McPherson scored 22 points in her first career start to spark No. 14 North Carolina to a 73-55 win over Boston College to end a two-game losing streak. McPherson, a redshirt freshman who missed her first season rehabbing a high school knee injury and the first 20 games this season because of a lower-body injury, was 4-of-7 from 3-point range with six rebounds and three assists in just her fifth game. T’Yana Todd paced the Eagles with 14 points, McPherson scored 10 straight points on 4-of-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers, to start a 12-0 run in the first quarter, which ended with the Tar Heels on top 19-8. She was 3 for 3 in the second quarter as North Carolina stretched the lead to 37-20.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.