McNeese State fires basketball coach John Aiken

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — McNeese State fired basketball coach John Aiken on Wednesday after the Cowboys went 22-45 the past two seasons. Athletic director Heath Schroyer announced the move. Schroyer, a former basketball coach, had Aiken on his staffs at UT Martin and at McNeese from 2018 to 2021. When Schroyer left coaching to become McNeese’s athletic director in 2021, he named Aiken as his replacement. The Cowboys went 11-23 this season, recording the most losses in a season in program history. Aiken had one year left on his contract.

