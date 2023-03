LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate scored 28 points to lead the McNeese Cowboys and Donovan Oday sealed the victory with a free throw with two seconds remaining as the Cowboys defeated the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 79-78 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.