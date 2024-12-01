McNeely and Stewart help No. 2 UConn snap 3-game losing streak with 99-45 win

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Liam McNeeley and Jaylin Stewart had 16 points each as the second-ranked UConn men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 99-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. UConn played without leading scorer Alex Karaban. Karaban hit his head on the floor late in a loss to Dayton in UConn’s final game at the Maui Invitational. He was at the XL Center but did not play in the game. Stewart made his first career start for the Huskies. KC Shaw had 13 of his 18 points in the second half for Maryland Eastern Shore.

