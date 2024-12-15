McNeeley lifts No. 18 UConn past No. 8 Gonzaga 77-71

NEW YORK (AP) — Liam McNeeley scored 26 points for No. 18 UConn, which fended off a series of rallies by No. 8 Gonzaga to earn a 77-71 win in a Hall of Fame Series matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Tarris Reed Jr. scored 12 points and Jaylin Stewart added 10 for two-time defending national champion UConn for coach Dan Hurley’s 300th win. Khalif Battle had 21 points, Ryan Nembhard finished with 16 points and Michael Ajayi added 14 points for Gonzaga, which fell to 2-6 all-time against UConn.

