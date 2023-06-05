McNairy has 11 Ks, Alabama beats Boston College 8-0, wins Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jacob McNairy had 11 strikeouts over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, Mac Guscette hit a two-RBI single to cap a four-run first inning and Alabama beat Boston College 8-0 to win the Tuscaloosa Regional and advance to the Crimson Tide’s first super regional since 2010. Andrew Pinckney drew a two-out walk on four pitches, Drew Williamson was hit by the first pitch he saw and Dominic Tamez walked on four consecutive balls to load the bases and Pinckney scored when the next pitch hit Colby Shelton. Ed Johnson worked an eight-pitch at-bat for an RBI walk before Guscette made it 4-0 in the first inning. McNairy allowed just three hits and three walks for Alabama. Boston College tied the program’s single-season wins record.

