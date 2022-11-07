McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL player who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, has died at age 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced his death on social media. McNab released in late summer 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last season. The charismatic McNab was with the team every step of the journey since they arrived in town from Quebec before the 1995-96 season.

