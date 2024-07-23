McMillon still leans on wrestling experience in roaming the secondary for Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh safety Donovan McMillon said his experience as a wrestler still impacts how he plays football. McMillon led Pitt with 105 tackles last season, the most for a Pitt defender since 2015. He compared tackling in 1-on-1 situations to using angles and getting leverage while tussling with a foe on the wrestling mat. McMillon started wrestling when he was 5 and was a high-school standout. He started his college career at Florida before returning to his home state to play for the Panthers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.