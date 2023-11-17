McMillian scores 17 points, Williams adds double-double as Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-CC 73-64

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Chance McMillian scored 17 points, Darrion Williams added 10 points and 14 rebounds and Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-64. Joe Toussaint added 14 points and Warren Washington had 10 for Texas Tech (3-0). Texas Tech took the lead for good about midway through the first half and led 41-31 at the break. The Islanders stayed within single digits inside the final 15 minutes and cut the deficit to 51-49 but didn’t get closer. Dian Wright-Forde scored 16 points and Owen Dease had 14 for Texas A&M-CC (2-2).

