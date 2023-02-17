McMahon’s double-double leads No. 13 Buckeye women past PSU

STATE College, Pa. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her first double-double and No. 13 Ohio State defeated Penn State 67-55. The Buckeyesscored the last nine points of the third quarter to lead 51-31 and scored the first nine of the fourth quarter. Makenna Marisa scored 22 points for Penn State. The Nittany Lions fell to 0-6 against ranked teams. The Nittany Lions were within 38-30 in the first minute of the third quarter but then missed missed their last 14 shots in the quarter and their first three of the fourth quarter.

