McMahon scores 29, Petty has double-double, No. 11 Ohio State women roll past Youngstown 87-39

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 29 points, Ajae Petty had 19 with 12 rebounds and No. 11 Ohio State cruised to an 87-39 win over Youngstown State. McMahon had seven points as the Buckeyes scored the first 12 points of the game and had 16 by the end of the first quarter when Oho State led 23-14. Youngstown State hit its first shot of the second quarter about 30 seconds in and then made two free throws at the 1:29 mark with Ohio State scoring 25 straight points in between. The Buckeyes made 10 of 18 shots and held the Penguins to 1-of-8 shooting with 11 turnovers to race to a 52-18 halftime lead. Malia Magestro had eight points to lead the Penguins.

