McMahon scores 24 points, No. 13 Ohio State women start fast to defeat Boston College 88-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 24 point and No. 13 Ohio State used a quick start to roll to an 88-66 win over Boston College. Taylor Thierry added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Buckeyes and Jacy Sheldon had 16 points. The Buckeyes made 13 of 17 shots in the first quarter for a 32-11 lead and finished the half up 55-26 after shooting 71% (22 of 31). McMahon had 11 in the first quarter and 18 at the half with Thierry adding 14 and Sheldon 11. Emma Shumate hit a 3-pointer to close the third quarter to push the lead to 75-38. T’yana Todd scored 16 points for the Eagles

