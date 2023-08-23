McLaurin to miss practice time after spraining a toe in Commanders’ preseason win over Ravens

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Terry McLaurin will miss some practice time after spraining a toe in the Washington Commanders’ second preseason game. Coach Ron Rivera says the team will keep the top receiver off his feet for a couple of days and expects McLaurin back on the field next week. Rivera confirmed an MRI on McLaurin’s injured toe did not show any significant damage and reiterated that X-rays were negative. The Commanders remain optimistic McLaurin should be able to play in their season opener Sept. 10 against Arizona.

