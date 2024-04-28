McLaughlin wins 2nd straight at Barber, putting happy ending on rough week for Team Penske

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Scott McLaughlin won his second straight race at Barber Motorsports Park, giving Team Penske a much-needed triumph just days after IndyCar erased Josef Newgarden’s victory and also disqualified McLaughlin from the season opener. McLaughlin and Penske’s fuel strategy worked to perfection, with teammate Will Power finishing second. McLaughlin’s fifth IndyCar win provided temporary solace after a troubling week for Team Penske, led by series owner Roger Penske. On Wednesday, Newgarden had his season-opening win stripped for manipulating the push-to-pass function system on his car. McLaughlin was disqualified after finishing third.

