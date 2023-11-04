McLaughlin, Moody help keep Harvard alone atop Ivy League with 38-24 win over Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) — Shane McLaughlin rushed for two touchdowns and Kaleb Moody sparked the defense with two interceptions and a blocked punt for a score to lead Harvard over Columbia 38-24 to remain alone atop the Ivy League. McLaughlin caught a pass down the left sideline at about the Harvard 35 and went the rest of the way early in the opening quarter. That score was followed less than two minutes later by Moody’s 10-yard touchdown. Joe Green threw touchdown passes to Joey Giorgi and JJ Jenkins in the final seven minutes to give the Lions their highest-scoring total this season.

