McLaughlin has fastest qualify for Sunday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 but starts tenth.

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Scott McLaughlin earned his fifth career IndyCar pole ahead of Sunday’s Bommarito 500, but if he wants to earn his first career win on an oval, he will have to do so from the 10th position. McLaughlin is one of six drivers who were assessed a nine-position grid penalty for unapproved use of a fifth engine this season. McLaughlin completed his qualifying laps in 49.1936 seconds. Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden will start in the top position after completing his qualifying laps in 49.3448 seconds. McLaughlin can finish the season no higher than second place in the IndyCar driver standings, but Newgarden remains mathematically alive sitting four points behind of Scott Dixon and trailing leader Alex Palou by 105 points heading into the third-to-last race of the season.

