CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Shane McLaughlin ran for 156 yards on 24 carries and Jaden Craig ran into the end zone twice and Harvard beat Dartmouth 17-9. Placekicker Owen Zalc made 3 of 4 field goals for Dartmouth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.