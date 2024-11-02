McLaren’s Norris wins sprint race at Brazilian Grand Prix to cut gap on punished Verstappen

SAO PAULO (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris has won the Formula 1 sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix to cut his deficit to championship leader Max Verstappen. But Norris had to thank teammate Oscar Piastri for handing him victory at Interlagos. Red Bull’s Verstappen finished third, but lost one position due to a virtual safety car infringement. The gap between Norris and Verstappen, with four grands prix and a final sprint race to the end of the season, is now 44 points. Norris started second on the grid and, late into the 24 laps of the sprint race, Piastri gave way to him.

