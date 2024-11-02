McLaren’s Norris wins sprint race at Brazilian Grand Prix to cut gap on overall leader Verstappen

SAO PAULO (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris has won the Formula 1 sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix to cut his deficit to championship leader Max Verstappen. But he had to thank teammate Oscar Piastri for handing him victory at Interlagos. Red Bull’s Verstappen finished third although he is under investigation for a potential virtual safety car infringement. The gap between Norris and Verstappen is now 45 points with four grands prix and a final sprint race left this season.

