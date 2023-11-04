McLaren’s Norris to start sprint race on pole position at Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix

SAO PAULO (AP) — McLaren’s Lando Norris will start from the pole position at the sprint race of the Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One on Saturday. Norris clocked 1 minute, 10.622 seconds in a sunny morning at the historic track in Sao Paulo. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has already secured this season’s title, will start from second place after finishing 0.061 seconds behind Norris. The sprint race awards more points, but under new rules no longer counts as qualifying for the grand prix.

