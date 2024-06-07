McLaren’s Lando Norris gives nod to Ferrari as favorites at Canadian Grand Prix

MONTREAL (AP) — Lando Norris is putting the pressure on Ferrari. The McLaren Formula 1 driver said the Canadian Grand Prix could be anyone’s race Sunday, but he’s giving the edge to the Italian team after Charles Leclerc’s victory two weeks ago in Monaco. Led by three-time defending season champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last year. Verstappen had a record 19 victories. Red Bull tops the constructors’ championship this season, but Leclerc’s victory helped Ferrari move within 24 points. Norris thinks Ferrari could have the upper hand again this weekend, partially because curb-riding is such a factor at recently resurfaced Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Leclerc downplayed the favorite talk.

