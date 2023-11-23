McLaren signs IndyCar racer Pato O’Ward as a reserve driver for the 2024 F1 season

WOKING, England (AP) — Formula One team McLaren has signed its IndyCar racer Pato O’Ward as a reserve driver for next season. The 24-year-old Pato will jump behind the wheel for the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday and will then take part in post-season testing at the same track. O’Ward will combine his reserve role on McLaren’s F1 team next year with driving for Arrow McLaren in the IndyCar series. He collected enough points to qualify for a Super Licence that paved the way for a reserve role with McLaren.

