McLaren set to favor Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri as F1 title race tightens

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — McLaren is set to favor Lando Norris over teammate Oscar Piastri in the final eight races of the Formula 1 season after Norris’ title chances were dented by losing the lead to Piastri at the previous race in Italy. Norris says there will be a “bias” toward him within the team and Piastri could be expected to give up some positions. Norris goes into this week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend 62 points behind standings leader Max Verstappen but with more momentum. Verstappen is on a run of six races without a win as the Dutch driver struggles with a Red Bull car he’s called a “monster.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.