McLaren seeking at least $23 million in damages from IndyCar champion Alex Palou in UK court

McLaren Racing is suing IndyCar champion Alex Palou for at least $23 million in damages over Palou’s decision not to honor the contract he signed to join the team at the end of last month. That figure includes a $400,000 advance on Palou’s 2024 salary that McLaren says it paid the Spaniard in January. The nearly $23 million in damages McLaren is seeking is broken down in future sponsorship tied to Palou joining McLaren, the costs of using him as a reserve F1 driver and how much McLaren spent developing Palou for F1. It also includes the salary advance and costs accrued as McLaren recruits a replacement driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.