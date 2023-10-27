McLaren racing into F1 Mexico City Grand Prix on podium streak by Norris and Piastri

MEXICO CITY (AP) — McLaren is on the march into Mexico City. While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sucks up all the energy and victories in Formula One, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have made a charge with four consecutive podium finishes going into Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix. Only Red Bull and Verstappen have been better in the second half of the season. Team boss Zak Brown calls Norris one of the fastest on the grid and pegs Piastri as a potential future Formula One champion.

