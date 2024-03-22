McLaren Racing extends Zak Brown’s contract as CEO through 2030

McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown said Friday he’s signed an extension to remain in charge of the organization through 2030. Brown made the announcement on social media. He has been CEO since 2018 and the American oversees all of McLaren’s racing programs from its England-based headquarters. McLaren is the only team that competes in Formula 1, IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and esports.

