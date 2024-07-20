McLaren pair Norris and Piastri clock fastest times for 3rd practice at Hungarian GP

BUDAPEST (AP) — McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have topped the time charts of the third practice session for Hungarian Grand Prix. Points leader Max Verstappen was third in his Red Bull, followed by Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton had a slip when he spun his Mercedes around in the middle of the track. He only managed the 10th best time. The Hungarian GP marks the start of the second half of the season. Qualifying is later on Saturday for Sunday’s race.

