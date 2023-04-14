McLaren head remains supportive of Andretti joining F1

LONG BEACH, California (AP) — McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown says he’s still supportive of Michael Andretti’s bid to join Formula One. Brown also says he believes governing body FIA will have an answer soon on grid expansion. Applications for potential new teams are due April 30. The FIA says it’ll decide whether to expand its 20-car grid by the end of June. Brown tells the The Associated Press that teams expect a full update at an FIA Commission meeting scheduled for April 26.

