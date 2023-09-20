McLaren gives F1 rookie Oscar Piastri multi-year contract extension

McLaren has signed Oscar Piastri to a multi-year contract extension just 15 races into his rookie season. Piastri has a season-best finish of fourth and with 42 points scored is ranked 11th in the Formula One standings. He signed with McLaren last year after turning down a promotion with Alpine that led to a contractual fight over the 22-year-old Australian. A review board ruled that McLaren held a valid contract for Piastri who has raced alongside Lando Norris this season. With the extension announced Wednesday both drivers are signed through at least 2025.

