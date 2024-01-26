McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris signs multi-year contract extension

WOKING, England (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Formula One team. The 24-year-old British driver’s existing contract ran until the end of 2025. The new deal secures his services alongside teammate Oscar Piastri for several more seasons in an exciting driver pairing. McLaren did not say how long was the new contract. Norris says “it’s a great feeling to be staying.” He made his F1 debut in 2019 and has 13 podium finishes. He became the third youngest podium finisher in F1 history with third place at the Austrian Grand Prix in 2020. Norris claimed his first pole position at last season’s Brazilian GP and secured six second-place finishes overall.

