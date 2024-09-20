McLaren and Lando Norris seek to pressure Red Bull in F1’s Singapore Grand Prix

McLaren is ahead of Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructors’ race. Now for Lando Norris to put pressure on Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title. Verstappen leads Norris by 59 points in the standings heading into the Singapore Grand Prix. F1 looks wide open right now with Ferrari and Mercedes both fighting for wins. McLaren will still have to battle hard even if Red Bull isn’t on the pace at a track where Verstappen has never won. The talk in F1 this week has focused on McLaren’s seemingly flexible rear wing. The team says it’s legal and Oscar Piastri says it isn’t a “magic bullet” for their recent success.

