McKneely scores 20, Beekman adds 19 and 11 assists; Virginia beats Ga. Tech 75-66

ATLANTA (AP) — Issac McKneely hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Reece Beekman added 19 points and a season-high 11 assists to help Virginia beat Georgia Tech 75-66. Jordan Minor scored 11 points and Ryan Dunn grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points and three blocks for Virginia. Beekman made a layup, McKneely hit a pair of 3s, Dunn scored in the lane and Taine Murray made a layup as time expired to cap a 12-0 spurt that made it 33-29 at halftime. Virginia scored 11 of the first 14 second-half points and led by at least two possessions the rest of the way. Ndongo made 6 of 7 from the field and scored 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George also scored 15 and added nine assists.

