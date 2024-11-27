McKneely scores 18 points to help lead Virginia past Manhattan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 18 points and Andrew Rohde scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Virginia held off feisty Manhattan 74-65. Blake Buchanan scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, Dai Dai Ames scored 10 points and distributed five assists and reserve Jacob Cofie scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Wesley Robinson scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, reserve Devin Dinkins scored 11 points and Masiah Gilyard scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Jaspers.

