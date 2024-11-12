McKneely gives Virginia a fast start, Cavaliers roll to a 62-45 victory over Coppin State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely hit three straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half to push Virginia to a double-digit halftime lead and the Cavaliers cruised to a 62-45 win over Coppin State. Virginia is now 2-0 to start the season under interim head coach Ron Sanchez, who was promoted less than a month ago after former coach Tony Bennett’s surprise retirement.

