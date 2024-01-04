McKneely, Dunn power Virginia to 77-53 victory over Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 18 points, Ryan Dunn had a double-double and Virginia defeated Louisville 77-53. Dunn had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and McKneely made 4 of 7 3-pointers and shot 7-for-11 overall. Taine Murray had 12 points off the bench and Reece Beekman added 11 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers as they bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame last Saturday. The Cavaliers used an 11-2 run late in the first half to build a 37-22 halftime lead. Dunn had six points and Beekman five in the outburst. The Cardinals scored the first four points of the second half to get within 37-26 but the 11-point deficit was as close as they would get.

