McKneely, Beekman power Virginia’s 84-62 win over Syracuse in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 22 points, Reece Beekman added 13 points with eight assists, and hot-shooting Virginia defeated Syracuse 84-62 in an ACC opener. McKneely was 8-for-11 shooting, making 6-of-8 3-pointers, and grabbed five rebounds. Virginia shot 54.5% for the game and made 12 of 21 3-pointers (57.1%). The Cavaliers hit eight 3-pointers in the first 12 1/2 minutes of the second half, pushing a 13-point halftime lead to 75-42. The Orange struggled from 3-point distance in the second half, making only 2 of 12, but a 10-0 run over a 3-minute stretch helped cut their deficit to 22 points by game’s end. JJ Starling led Syracuse with 16 points.

