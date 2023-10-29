McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky past Utah Tech 34-30

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Parker McKinney threw two of his three touchdown passes on Eastern Kentucky’s first two drives of the second half and the Colonels rallied to beat Utah Tech 34-30. McKinney turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 21-16 lead when he connected with Mo Edwards Jr. for a 69-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter for Eastern Kentucky (4-4, 3-0 United Athletic Conference). McKinney teamed up with Jaden Smith for a 15-yard score and a 28-16 lead with 9:11 left in the period. Kobe Tracy answered with a 5-yard scoring toss to Beau Sparks for Utah Tech (2-6, 1-2), but Patrick Nations kicked a 49-yard field goal to give the Colonels a 31-23 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

